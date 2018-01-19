'Science Guy' to Accompany Bridenstine to State of the Union

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead NASA has faced contentious Senate confirmation hearings over his past comments dismissing man-made causes for global warming, and now U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine is touting his relationship with Bill Nye "The Science Guy."

The Republican from Oklahoma announced Thursday that Nye will accompany him to Trump's Jan. 30 State of the Union address.

A U.S. Senate committee Thursday narrowly approved Bridenstine's nomination, pushing him closer to a final vote. Bridenstine earlier promised the panel to run the agency on a consensus agenda driven by science.

Nye says in a statement from Bridenstine's office that he's enjoyed a "productive working relationship" with the congressman. Nye starred in a popular children's science show in the 1990s and now is head of The Planetary Society advocacy organization.