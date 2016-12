The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Sapulpa man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near Beggs.

The OHP says 25-year-old Robert Smith-Frits was dead at the scene of the collision on U.S. 75 shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

A police report says Smith-Frits was southbound when the driver of a northbound truck turned into his path on the highway.

The report says the weather was cloudy and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.