Roller Coaster Rescue in OKC

Firefighters say 19 people have been safely rescued from a roller coaster that was stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park.

Fire Lt. Ray Lujan says the last person was removed from the Silver Bullet at Frontier City shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and no injuries are reported. The ride became stuck about 11:30 a.m.

Lujan says it isn't clear how high off the ground the group was when the ride became stuck, but that the roller coaster is 83 feet tall at its highest point.

Frontier City issued a statement saying the company and the Oklahoma Department of Labor are investigating the incident.