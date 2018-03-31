Rogers County Official Accused of Passing Funny Money

An Oklahoma official faces counterfeiting charges and an audit into the use of a petty cash fund.

The Claremore Daily Progress reports that the charges filed Thursday against Rogers County Court Clerk Kimberly Henry come after allegations she purchased soft drinks for her office with a counterfeit $20 bill. District records show Henry also tried depositing the bill.

Claremore Police say employees of a Sonic Drive-In notified them of the bill.

Records show a county employee detected the bill while balancing receipts and brought it to Henry, who took the bill.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation alleges that Henry admitted to using the bill because it wasn't confirmed it was counterfeit.

The board of county commissioners will discuss Henry's case on Monday.