Rogers County Hopes to Sting Beehive Burglar

Officials say seven beehives containing more than 400,000 bees have been swiped from a northern Oklahoma apiary.

Beekeeper Bob Martin says he notified the Rogers County Sheriff's Office last week of the apparent theft. He tells the Claremore Daily Progress that the bees are worth about $2,500 to $3,000.

Martin is a beekeeper with weBEEjammin Honey BEEs in Foyil, about 30 miles northeast of Tulsa. He says the thief was likely inexperienced with bees, noting that the blanket used to cover the bees was left behind.

Martin says the culprit was likely stung several times during the heist.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.