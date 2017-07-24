Rocky the Beaver Dies at Aquarium

'Rocky the Beaver' is dead. The beaver died of natural causes over the weekend at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks. The beaver was found last year in a trap at Grand Lake and was taken to the aquarium

“The report we’ve received from the veterinarian indicates there was an intestinal rupture,” said John Money, Oklahoma Aquarium Curator. “We have no way of knowing what caused the weakness in his intestinal lining, but it was likely an undetectable genetic defect that Rocky had since birth.”

Rocky was placed with the Oklahoma Aquarium last December through Wild Heart Ranch, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility in Claremore. Rocky was brought to Wild Heart Ranch the previous September, after he was discovered trapped and nearly drowned in Grand Lake. “Although his life was short, he was an amazing ambassador for his species,” said Annette King, President of Wild Heart Ranch. “Rocky had no options for release and his placement at the Oklahoma Aquarium was a gift to them and us and all who loved him.”