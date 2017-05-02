Road Work To Begin in Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is advising drivers that a nearly two-mile stretch of Kenosha (71st) Street, from Garnett Road to Aspen Avenue will be under construction until early September, weather permitting. The work is scheduled to begin around May 15.

The Kenosha Street mill and overlay project involves removing the old roadway surface and installing a new asphalt overlay. The project does not include the Olive Avenue intersection, which is planned to be addressed when Olive from Kenosha to Albany (61st) Street is improved.

Due to the extensive construction activity that will be taking place, drivers need to be alert and cautious of workers who will be on the roadway. The speed limit will also be reduced to 35 miles per hour. Motorists are reminded that traffic fines double in active work zones.

“Keeping Broken Arrow roads in good condition is a top priority for our community, and this resurfacing project will ensure that Kenosha Street will be a smooth road to drive on for many years,” said City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “We appreciate drivers’ patience during the construction, as the end result will be worth the temporary inconvenience.”

Voters approved the Kenosha resurfacing project as part of the 2014 General Obligation Bond package. Becco Contractors, Inc. will improve the road at a cost of $825,959.