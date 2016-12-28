Ring In The New Year With Public Radio Tulsa

Ring in the New Year with these specials. May your 2017 be happy and healthy!

Capitol Steps New Year’s Special

Friday, December 30 | 8:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Classical 88.7 (music)

Washington’s premier parody song troupe offers up a year-end round up of the strange but true political year that was 2016. All your election favorites will be there: President Elect Trump, Hillary, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin…wait, what?!?

Don’t let the election divide us any further. Tune in, and let’s unite in laughter! And for goodness sake, can someone give Merrick Garland a hug?

All This Jazz New Year’s Eve Special

Saturday, December 31 | 9:00 p.m. – 12: 06 a.m.

Public Radio Tulsa 89.5 (music)

C'mon along as we ring in 2017 on All This Jazz! It'll be three solid hours of jazz music with a party-friendly, ring-them-bells, happy-new-year vibe...and in the tried and true manner of our radio show, it'll also be a stylistically broad range of jazz tunes: classic and recent, modern and post-modern, American and international, big band and small combo, vocal and instrumental, and so forth. Hope you can listen in!

New Year’s Day from Vienna 2017 (LIVE)

Sunday, January 1 | 10: 00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Classical 88.7 (music)

Each year, the Vienna Philharmonic welcome the New Year with a series of festive programs devoted to the music of 19th Century imperial Vienna and the waltzes, polka, and galops of the Strauss family. This year's New Year’s Day concert from Vienna promises to be epoch making, as the live program from the Vienna Musikverein will be conducted by LA Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel. Dudamel is the first Latin-born and the youngest conductor in the 75 year history of the tradition. The 2017 New Year’s concert will also feature the first appearance of the Vienna Singverein, the Musikverein’s 230 strong concert choir and works from five composers, in addition to the traditional Strauss family. You'll hear plenty of waltzes, polkas, and more -- a festive way to start off the New Year

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM ALL OF US AT PUBLIC RADIO TULSA!