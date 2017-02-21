Revenue Failure Likely... Again

Oklahoma revenue officials are likely to declare a revenue failure when a state board meets Tuesday to certify the amount of state revenue lawmakers have to appropriate next year.

Preliminary figures from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services indicate collections by the general revenue fund are projected to fall 5.7 percent below estimates.

Finance officials are forced to declare a revenue failure when collections fall more than 5 percent below estimates. Funds allocated to state agencies are reduced by the amount necessary to bring spending into balance with actual revenue collections.

The Board of Equalization, including Gov. Mary Fallin and other state officials, is scheduled to meet Tuesday to certify revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1. General revenue collections in January were 3.4 percent below projections.