Rep. Glen Mulready Throws Hat into the Ring for Insurance Commissioner

A Republican state legislator from Tulsa has filed candidacy paperwork indicating he plans to run for Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner in 2018.

State Rep. Glen Mulready filed a Statement of Organization form over the weekend with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

A longtime insurance professional, the 56-year-old Mulready is in his fourth term as a state lawmaker and currently serves as majority floor leader in the House.

Republican Insurance Commissioner John Doak is term-limited and can't run again in 2018.

Mulready is the first candidate to file paperwork to run for the post.