Red Flag Fire Warning for Tulsa Region

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Tulsa, Creek, Okfuskee, and Okmulgee counties.

* WIND...South winds 15 to 25 miles an hour with gusts to 35 miles an hour.

* HUMIDITY...Around 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURE...Highs in the mid 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, andwarmer temperatures.