Red Flag Fire Warning for Tulsa Metro

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CST

this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington,

Madison, Crawford, Franklin, and Sebastian counties. In

Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Osage, Washington, Nowata,

Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek,

Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee,

McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore

counties.

* WIND...South to southwesterly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Mid 20 percent northeast Oklahoma to lower40

percent across far southeast Oklahoma.

* TEMPERATURE...Upper 60s far northwest Arkansas to mid 70s

eastern Oklahoma.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Fuels continue to remain dry allowing wildfires to ignite more

easily.

A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather

conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours,

favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary

weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and

warmer temperatures.