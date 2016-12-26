Recyling Christmas: Tulsa Style

During the holiday season, recycling is easy for Tulsa residents. Most packaging and wrapping paper are recyclable in the City’s recycling system, such as cardboard boxes and basic wrapping paper without foil and glitter.

Below is a list of items that cannot be recycled in the blue cart and should be placed in the gray trash cart. If residents have questions on what can be recycled, remember: When in doubt, check it out – go to www.TulsaRecycles.com

Holiday Recycling Tips – Do not recycle:

Gift bags

Foil, shiny or glitter wrapping paper

Styrofoam, packing peanuts

Flexible film plastics, bubble wrap, plastic bags

Plastic strapping

Ribbons and bows

Tinsel

Christmas lights

Bulbs and ornaments

Textiles – tree skirts, stockings and clothing

Ceramics

Electronics – anything with a cord, takes batteries or winds-up

Artificial or real Christmas trees

The City of Tulsa created a video about the City’s recycling system and process, .

Christmas Tree Collection

The City of Tulsa will be offering complimentary collection of live Christmas trees during December and January. Residents may place live Christmas trees at the curb on their primary collection day without lights, tinsel and ornaments. Christmas trees must be cut into lengths of six feet. This collection is not for artificial trees.