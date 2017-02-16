Real ID Passes Oklahoma House

The Oklahoma House has voted overwhelmingly for legislation that would bring the state into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act.

House members voted 78-18 Thursday for a bill to comply with the anti-terrorism measure involving identification cards. It now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

A 2007 Oklahoma law prevents the state from fully implementing REAL ID, which involves adding security features to state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards. Federal officials have said Oklahoma IDs cannot be used to board a commercial aircraft if they aren't compliant by January 2018.

Opponents claim REAL ID is an invasion of privacy. But the measure's author, Republican Rep. Leslie Osborn of Mustang, says most states have already complied and its approval in Oklahoma is "way overdue."