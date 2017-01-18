Real Cost of Smoking for Oklahomans: $25,627 a Year

Smoking is bad for your health, but it’s also bad for your wallet.

An analysis of smoking costs in the U.S. by WalletHub puts the annual cost per smoker in Oklahoma at $25,627 dollars. That figure includes the cost of cigarettes, health care costs, and income lost from missing work for smoking-related illness.

There are some costs to smoking you may not have heard of.

"I was actually surprised to find out that even your home insurance is affected when you're a smoker, by anywhere from 5 to 15 percent due to a credit you're probably not receiving," said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

Over a lifetime — a pack a day starting at age 18 for the average smoker's lifespan of 51 more years — the cost of smoking adds up to $1.3 million dollars in Oklahoma.

Smoking costs the most over a lifetime in New York, where it’s $2.3 million. It costs the least in Kentucky, where it’s $1.1 million.

One in five Oklahoma adults smoke, down from one in four five years ago.