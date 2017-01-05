Rash of Tulsa Car Thefts Blamed on a Mother... 'Mother Nature' That Is

By KWGS News 25 minutes ago

'Grand Theft Auto' is no game for Tulsa Police.  When the weather is this cold, it is tempting to start your car and let it warm-up in your driveway. Tulsa Police spokesman Leland Ashley says that has led to a spike in the number of auto thefts in Tulsa. There has been nearly two-dozen thefts in the past week.

Ashley says it is never a good idea to start your car and leave it running. He says you are just tempting fate.

If you leave your car running at a convenience store to run in an grab a cup of coffee, not only could your car be stolen, you could also get a ticket. He says there is a $30 fine for leaving a car running unattended on public property. 