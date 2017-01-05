Rash of Tulsa Car Thefts Blamed on a Mother... 'Mother Nature' That Is

'Grand Theft Auto' is no game for Tulsa Police. When the weather is this cold, it is tempting to start your car and let it warm-up in your driveway. Tulsa Police spokesman Leland Ashley says that has led to a spike in the number of auto thefts in Tulsa. There has been nearly two-dozen thefts in the past week.

Ashley says it is never a good idea to start your car and leave it running. He says you are just tempting fate.

If you leave your car running at a convenience store to run in an grab a cup of coffee, not only could your car be stolen, you could also get a ticket. He says there is a $30 fine for leaving a car running unattended on public property.