Rain on the Way

Temperatures are anticipated to fall just below freezing across parts northwest Arkansas early Sunday. Increasing low level moisture will occur ahead of an approaching storm system today and tonight, and some patchy freezing drizzle will be possible in these locations. Duration of any freezing precipitation will be brief as temperatures rise above freezing by mid morning. Widespread rainfall is expected to move into the area Sunday, with one half to three quarters of an inch possible through Sunday night. Dry and mild conditions to ensue for the start of the work week and continue through at least mid week. Warm and breezy conditions expected on Wednesday may raise fire weather concerns. Later in the week, another system will move through the plains. At this time, precipitation chances appear limited, but considerably colder air will begin to settle in behind the front on Thursday.