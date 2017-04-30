Rain Comes to an End But Flooding is Still a Problem

Severe thunderstorms have toppled tree limbs and power lines and caused moderate flooding across Oklahoma. The National Weather Service issued flood watches and advisories across much of the state after thunderstorms packing strong winds dropped as much as 5 inches of rain.

The Grand River Dam Authority opened flood gates at the Dam at Disney and on the Hudson Dam near Locust Grove.

The Illinois River, Bird Creek, Caney River, Neosho River, Verdigris River and Pole Cat Creek are all at or above flood stage.

The storms disrupted power to almost 80,000 customers in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, and firefighters reported that some roadways were blocked by uprooted trees, tree limbs and downed power lines.