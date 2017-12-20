Quake Rattles North Central Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.3 earthquake in north-central Oklahoma.

The quake was recorded early Wednesday near Marshall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported.

The quake comes a day after at least 10 temblors were recorded in the state, including one of magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to underground wastewater injection from oil and gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers to close some injection wells and reduce volumes in others.