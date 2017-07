The ground started shaking this morning just before nine o'clock. A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook the state at 8:47 a.m.

It was centered near Stroud in Lincoln County. It was widely felt in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. The shaking from the quake was sustained. The U.S.G.S says the earthquake was about five miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries. An after shock of 3.8 stuck the same area about 20 minutes later.