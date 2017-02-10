Public Radio Tulsa's The Give and Take

giv-uhn-teyk

Noun

1. The practice of dealing by compromise or mutual concession; cooperation.

2. Good-natured exchange of talk, ideas, etc.

The lively exchange of ideas. NPR fans. Chili-Cheese Fries. Cold beverages. Join us for OUR inauguration of this new opportunity for civil conversation Thursday, February 9 , 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at Lefty’s on Greenwood. We’ll chat with two freshmen state representatives about their first week on the job. We’ll even have door prizes!

You’ll meet District 70 House Representative Carol Bush (R), and District 72 House Representative Monroe Nichols (D). We’ll check in on their initial impressions of the 56th Legislative Session, and talk about their hopes for the year ahead. And you are part of the conversation too: bring your questions, your open mind, and your willingness to listen.

You’ll find us upstairs on the mezzanine at Lefty’s on Greenwood, 10 N. Greenwood Ave. We’ll nosh, mix, and mingle for a bit, then the conversation with our guests gets going around 6:00. We’ll draw for a door prize or two during the evening, too (PUBLIC RADIO SWAG!)! Get together with us for a relaxed evening of good conversation and hanging out with your public radio peeps!

Invite your family and friends to come along, too! FACEBOOK EVENT.

Questions? Contact Judith Nole at judith-nole@publicmediatulsa.org or (918) 631 - 3118

Note: The event is free and open to the public, food and beverages are available for purchase from Lefty's on Greenwood.