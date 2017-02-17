Psychic Charged with Illegal Fortunetelling

An Oklahoma City psychic who has been arrested could see jail time in her future.

The Oklahoman reports that fortunetelling for a fee has been illegal in Oklahoma since 1915, but the law is rarely enforced.

Officials say 52 -year-old Sonia Lisa Marks was arrested in August and is currently free on bond. She has been charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and fortunetelling for a fee.

If convicted, Marks could serve up to two years in prison and be fined up to $500.

Oklahoma County First Assistant District Attorney Scott Rowland says while illegal fortunetelling is "not prioritized over more serious crimes," it's still illegal.

Defense attorney Scott Adams says Mark's case is selective prosecution. He says he believes she is being targeted.