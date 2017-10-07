PSO Sends Crews to Deal with Hurricane Nate

Public Service Company of Oklahoma is sending crews to the New Orleans area to help respond to power outages expected in the wake of impending Hurricane Nate. A total of 85 employees and line contractors will be leaving Saturday morning.

Crews from each of PSO’s three districts – Tulsa, McAlester and Lawton – are being dispatched to assist local energy provider, Entergy, as they prepare for the storm, which is expected to make landfall in the New Orleans area Sunday morning as a weak hurricane.

This marks the third time in just over two months that PSO workers have been called upon to help other utilities respond to hurricane-caused power outages. Approximately 300 PSO and contract workers were sent to assist in the recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Harvey, while approximately 300 more were sent to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma. In both instances, workers were away for about two weeks.