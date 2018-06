The Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the city of Bixby come to terms over the Windcatcher project. The utility says it will now stay with in its right of-way and will use smaller towers for transmission lines.

A substation will not be built in Bixby, but southwest of the town.

The multi-Billion dollar project would bring wind energy from western Oklahoma --- 380 miles east--- to a Jenk power station.

The announcement was made by PSO at last night's Bixby City Council meeting.