Pruitt's Emails with Energy Firms Turned Over

A spokesman for the Oklahoma attorney's office says the agency has gone above and beyond a judge's order to turn over documents related to new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt's communications with energy companies.

Spokesman Lincoln Ferguson said Tuesday that the office had turned over emails and other documents that the Wisconsin-based Center for Media and Democracy sought for more than two years. Ferguson says other documents were turned over to the Oklahoma judge.

An attorney for the group, Bob Nelon, says he received 7,564 pages of electronic documents Tuesday. Nelon says the group plans to make the documents public on its website.

Pruitt resigned as Oklahoma attorney general on Friday when he was sworn in as President Donald Trump's EPA administrator.