Is Pruitt the Next to Go?

President Donald Trump is praising Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Scott Pruitt as "a good man" who has done "a terrific job" but says he's looking into a series of critical stories that suggests Pruitt may have abused his power.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday that Pruitt has done "an incredible job. He's been very courageous."

But Trump also says that he'll "take a look at" the reports and "make that determination."

Pruitt is at the center of a swirl of ethics questions after it was revealed that he lived in a bargain-priced Capitol Hill condo with ties to a fossil fuels lobbyist.

Administration officials have sounded increasingly doubtful about whether Pruitt will remain on the job long-term.