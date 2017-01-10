'Pruitt Fundraising PACs to Wind Down by EPA Confirmation Hearing, Attorney Says'

An attorney for Scott Pruitt two political action committees says the groups will be terminated by the time the Oklahoma attorney general’s Senate confirmation hearings for administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, The Oklahoman’s Paul Monies reports:



