Pruitt Confirmed as New Head of EPA

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt has been confirmed as President Donald Trump's new head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt was confirmed by a 52–46 vote. Senate Democrats failed in their effort to delay the confirmation vote until Feb. 27 in order to review thousands of emails between his office and oil and gas companies a judge recently ordered released.

Senate Republicans accused Democrats of attempting to needlessly delay Pruitt's confirmation. Democrats, led by Environmental and Public Works Committee ranking member Tom Carper of Delaware, said they needed time to review the 3,000 emails. They also said Pruitt hadn't satisfactorily answered questions Democrats sent ahead of his confirmation hearings and they maintained reservations about Pruitt's stances on climate change and his various active lawsuits against the EPA.