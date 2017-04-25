Protest Set Over Helmerich Park Use

11:45 is the time announced for a protest this morning at Helmerich Park. Those upset over the sale of eight acres of the 71st and Riverside Park are miffed by signs saying “authorized use only”.

The city voted to abandon that portion of the park and to sell the land to a developer for a sporting goods store. The city has removed all its equipment, like park benches, from that section of the park. The city put out a statement last night, attributed to Public Facility Board Member Kathy Taylor:

