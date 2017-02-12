Protest and Support for Planned Parenthood in Tulsa

Anti-abortion activists in Tulsa are calling on the federal government to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood.

About two-dozen residents gathered Saturday in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic to voice support for ending the funding. The Tulsa demonstration was among rallies staged all around the country.

Protesters held signs that read, "God Loves Babies" and "Time to Repent" as cars passed, some honking and waving out the windows.

Across the street, about a dozen Planned Parenthood supporters staged a counter-protest.

According to the Oklahoma's health department, about 4,330 abortions were performed in the state last year — the fewest since 2002.

There currently are four clinics that offer abortion in Oklahoma, including two that opened within the last year in the Oklahoma City area. The others are in Norman and Tulsa.