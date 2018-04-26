Prosectuors Continue to Layout Case Against Michael Bever

Testimony continues today in Tulsa District Court in the trial of Michael Bever. The teenager is accused of taking part in the murder of his parents and three siblings. The crime took place in the summer of 2015 at the family home at the Indian Springs Country Club in Broken Arrow.

Yesterday, a knife used in the murders was shown to the jury. A nurse,who cared for a surviving sister also testified. She told the court, the girl told her, in a note, that her brothers were responsible for her injuries. She wrote the message because she could not speak at the time because of a breathing tube.

Another brother, Robert is already serving time for the murders.