Proposed Oklahoma Medicaid Work Requirements Clear First Senate Hurdle

Proposed Medicaid work requirements continue moving through the Oklahoma legislature.

The Senate Health and Human Services approved House Bill 2932 on Monday, sending it on to the Appropriations Committee.

While the governor has directed the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to come up with work requirements for able-bodied adults ages 19 to 64 by September, House Bill 2932 specifies they work, volunteer or do a combination of both an average of 20 hours a week.

Sen. Adam Pugh said he’s running the bill because he watched his mother work three jobs growing up.

"If my numbers are correct, about 8,00 folks are on this program that are able to work. And, to me, I was raised in an environment where I just don’t understand why you wouldn’t," Pugh said.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority estimates work requirements would affect about 8,000 adults qualifying for SoonerCare as parents or caregivers, two-thirds of whom are women.

Pugh said there are thousands of skilled jobs available in Oklahoma with no one to fill them.

"And I would hope that this piece of legislation may encourage somebody to go pursue one of those vocational training requirements that may put them into the workforce in Edmond, Oklahoma, where they can be a plumber and make $90 an hour for showing up at my house because I don’t know how to fix the handle on the toilet," Pugh said.

Critics say the idea that thousands of adults too lazy to work are taking advantage of SoonerCare is not true. Sen. AJ Griffin said there may be some Medicaid recipients who appear "able-bodied."

"But they’re a 45-year-old woman with intermittent [multiple sclerosis], like my sister, who just happens to be very lucky because she married well and has private health insurance," Griffin said. "But she can’t work. You can’t tell by looking at her, and she doesn’t qualify for a disability determination."