Firefighters are hoping higher humidity and milder winds will help them fight wildfires in Oklahoma.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Todd Schroeder said Thursday that a fire near Leedey, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, that has burned about 440 square miles is about 15 percent contained.

A 106-square-mile blaze near Woodward, about 40 miles north of Leedey, is about 45 percent contained.