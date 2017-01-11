Problem with Meadow Gold Clocks Fixed

The addition of two clocks designed to look like the lost originals completed the restoration of Tulsa’s iconic Meadow Gold sign in November.

But if you looked closely, you may have seen the clocks displaying the wrong time at points over the past two months. That’s been fixed.

"I can't say I understand what the technical solution was, but different motors than the ones that were originally installed seem to have fixed the problem," said Route 66 Commission Vice Chair Ed Sharrer.

The red, white and black square clocks keep time via satellite and are under warranty. They cost $49,000 in Vision 2025 funding

"We're very proud to have those clocks back. It really completes the sign as it was originally installed, and it's beautiful. We definitely need to make sure we know Tulsa time in Tulsa," Sharrer said.

The restored Meadow Gold sign stands at 11th Street and Quaker Avenue. Its original home was 11th Street and Lewis Avenue.