The situtation is now under control at the Great Plains Prison at Hinton in southwest Oklahoma. The prison is owned and operated by the GEO firm. It houses, primarily, federal inmates.

A disturbance at the facility happened when inmates refused to go to their cells last night. Two prison guards were taken hostage. They have now been released. One guard was injured with lacerations to his face. He was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.

No inmates escaped from the facility.