Principal and Teacher Charged in Perry Molestation Case

A principal and a teacher have been charged with failing to promptly report suspected child molestation to police in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports that 85-year-old Calvert Cowen has been charged with 18 counts of lewd or indecent proposals or acts on a child under age 16. He's also charged with one count of child pornography.

Investigators say Cowen was a teacher's assistant for Perry Upper Elementary School. A police affidavit alleges he told authorities molested female students in class and initiated unwelcome hugs.

The school's principal, Kenda Lyn Miller, and math teacher Jeffrey Sullins are charged with failure to promptly report child abuse or neglect. Miller told authorities that she and Sullins determined complaints about Cowen to be false.

The school district says it's reviewing the allegations and if any changes need to be made to the district's policies and practices.