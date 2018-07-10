Trump Pardons Ranchers Dwight And Steven Hammond Over 2012 Arson Conviction

Updated at 11:30 a.m. ET

President Trump signed full pardons on Tuesday for Oregon cattle ranchers Dwight Hammond Jr. and son Steven Hammond, whose long-running dispute with the federal government ended with prison sentences for arson — and later inspired the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation.

"The Hammonds are devoted family men, respected contributors to their local community, and have widespread support from their neighbors, local law enforcement, and farmers and ranchers across the West," the White House said in a statement announcing the pardons.

It added: "Dwight Hammond is now 76 years old and has served approximately three years in prison. Steven Hammond is 49 and has served approximately four years in prison. They have also paid $400,000 to the United States to settle a related civil suit."

The Hammonds were convicted in 2012 of setting fires that spread to government-managed land near their ranch. The elder Hammond was sentenced to three months in prison, while his son was ordered to a year and one day behind bars. But those sentences fell short of five-year minimums for arson committed against federal property. Prosecutors appealed, and the Hammonds were ordered to serve the full five-year terms.

In its statement Tuesday, the White House called the appeal "overzealous" and the resulting sentence "unjust."

Protesters who rallied to support the Hammonds included Ammon Bundy, who was part of the self-styled militia that broke into the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, beginning a standoff with the U.S. government over how it handles rangelands throughout the Western states.

As NPR's Colin Dwyer wrote in 2016:

"The seeds of the current situation were sown in 2001 and 2006. In both those years, the U.S. government said the Hammonds set fires that spread onto land managed by the [Bureau of Land Management]. The 2001 blaze burned 139 acres of public land, according to court documents; the 2006 fire — for which only Steven was convicted — burned additional acre of public land."

Here's how the Justice Department described Steven Hammond's actions after he was resentenced:

"Witnesses at trial, including a relative of the Hammonds, testified the arson occurred shortly after Steven Hammond and his hunting party illegally slaughtered several deer on BLM property. Jurors were told that Steven Hammond handed out 'Strike Anywhere' matches with instructions that they be lit and dropped on the ground because they were going to 'light up the whole country on fire.' One witness testified that he barely escaped the eight to ten foot high flames caused by the arson."

