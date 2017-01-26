President Trump Mischaracterizes Oklahoma's Chelsea Manning's Statement

President Donald Trump says it's "terrible" that convicted Army leaker Chelsea Manning "is now calling President (Barack) Obama a weak leader." But that is not what Manning said.

In an opinion piece published Thursday in The Guardian, Manning says Obama's biggest shortcoming was a tendency to compromise, because opponents would call him weak.

Manning writes, "what we need is an unapologetic progressive leader."

She says, "We need someone who is unafraid to be criticized, since you will inevitably be criticized. We need someone willing to face all of the vitriol, hatred and dogged determination of those opposed to us."

Trump reiterated his belief Thursday that Manning "should never have been released from prison," calling her an "ungrateful traitor."

Obama commuted Manning's prison sentence in his final days in office.