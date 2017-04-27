Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"The Practice of Resistance: Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr."

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Thursday, April 20th.
    Aired on Thursday, April 20th.

In 1959, Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote an autobiographical article for Ebony Magazine called "My Trip to the Land of Gandhi." The peaceful paths that these two great men traveled were at times quite different, and at times quite similar. Tonight, Thursday the 20th, there will be a lecture here at TU about these two important leaders -- perhaps the 20th century's two greatest political dissenters -- entitled "The Practice of Resistance: Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr." Our guest is the scholar who will be giving this lecture: Professor Karuna Mantena is the Chair of South Asian Studies at Yale University and an expert on modern political theory. Her talk begins at 7pm in the Tyrrell Hall Auditorium.

Tags: 
The University of Tulsa
Gandhi
Martin Luther King
Political Science
Civil Rights Movement
Peace Activism
Military History
Protest Movements
India
Civil Rights Issues
Political Philosophy

Related Content

"I Am Not Your Negro" Opening Soon at the Circle Cinema

By Feb 27, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing the Oscar-nominated documentary feature, "I Am Not Your Negro," which opens locally tomorrow (Friday the 24th) at the Circle Cinema. Indeed, our two guests today -- Hannibal Johnson (a Tulsa-based author and attorney) and Bob Jackson (an Associate Professor of English here at the University of Tulsa) -- will both be speaking about this film, and co-leading an audience-wide discussion about it, tomorrow night at the Circle.

The MLK Commemorative Parade and Related Events Happening in Tulsa This Weekend

By Jan 13, 2017

On this edition of ST, we learn about several special, free-to-the-public events scheduled for this coming weekend in connection with MLK Day. Events are planned for both Sunday the 15th and Monday the 16th in downtown Tulsa (with the 16th, of course, being the actual Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday). On the 15th, there will be a Walk of Peace and Solidarity as well as an Interfaith Commemorative Service. On the 16th, a Founders Breakfast will precede the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Children of the Civil Rights" -- A Screening at the Greenwood Cultural Center

By Jan 12, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we listen back to a discussion that originally aired in February of last year. At that time, we spoke with Julia Clifford, the director of a documentary film called "Children of the Civil Rights." This film tells the little-known yet true story of a group of schoolchildren in Oklahoma City who -- for nearly six years -- staged Civil Rights-era sit-ins at various diners and lunch counters in OKC. These protests began in 1958, more than a year before the far more familiar Greensboro, North Carolina, sit-ins occurred.

Prof. Sahar Aziz to Give the 17th Annual Buck Colbert Franklin Lecture at TU Law School

By Sep 14, 2016

How have civil rights changed in this country -- and indeed, around the world -- since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001? How has our understanding of civil rights -- our common impression of it -- changed in this regard, as well as our politics? We explore such questions with our guest on ST today, Sahar F. Aziz, who is a professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law and a nonresident fellow at the Brookings Doha Center. She'll deliver the 17th Annual Buck Colbert Franklin Memorial Civil Rights Lecture at the TU Law School on Thursday the 15th at 6pm.

Gandhi Grandson Speaks in Tulsa

By May 31, 2012

 

It’s the second day of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation’s national symposium, which this year is themed “The Politics of Reconciliation.”

Two events tonight are free and open to the public. The first, at 3:30, is a town hall meeting featuring former Tulsa Mayors Kathy Taylor and Susan Savage and former Denver Mayor Wellington E. Webb.

The second is a keynote address featuring the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, a professor the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne’s Center for South Asia and Middle Eastern Studies.

Gandhi Artifacts Could Fetch Steep Prices At Auction

By May 21, 2013

Artifacts that once belonged to Mohandas K. Gandhi, the Indian independence leader who took a vow of poverty, could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction.