In 1959, Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote an autobiographical article for Ebony Magazine called "My Trip to the Land of Gandhi." The peaceful paths that these two great men traveled were at times quite different, and at times quite similar. Tonight, Thursday the 20th, there will be a lecture here at TU about these two important leaders -- perhaps the 20th century's two greatest political dissenters -- entitled "The Practice of Resistance: Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr." Our guest is the scholar who will be giving this lecture: Professor Karuna Mantena is the Chair of South Asian Studies at Yale University and an expert on modern political theory. Her talk begins at 7pm in the Tyrrell Hall Auditorium.