"The Practice of Resistance: Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr."

It’s the second day of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation’s national symposium, which this year is themed “The Politics of Reconciliation.”

Two events tonight are free and open to the public. The first, at 3:30, is a town hall meeting featuring former Tulsa Mayors Kathy Taylor and Susan Savage and former Denver Mayor Wellington E. Webb.

The second is a keynote address featuring the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, a professor the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne’s Center for South Asia and Middle Eastern Studies.