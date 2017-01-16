Power Crews are Breathing Easier in this Part of Oklahoma

The lights stayed on, for all but an unfortunate few, during the weekend ice storm. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is exhaling, now that the storm has shifted to the east of its service area.

PSO’s Stan Whiteford says the utility’s on going tree-trimming program paid dividends. The program trims tree limbs away from power lines every four years.

He says the 2007 ice storm was much worse because of heavier freezing rain and that PSO had just started the tree-trimming program when that storm hit.