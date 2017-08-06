Possible Midtown Tornado Injures More Than a Dozen

By & 15 minutes ago
  • Storms that may have spawned a tornado heavily damaged businesses along 41st Street starting at Yale Avenue.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    Storms that may have spawned a tornado heavily damaged businesses along 41st Street starting at Yale Avenue.
    Karen Gilbert
  • Damaged utility poles along the path of the storms left as many as 11,000 PSO customers without power.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    Damaged utility poles along the path of the storms left as many as 11,000 PSO customers without power.
    PSO
  • In some areas, the possible tornado knocked down traffic signals.
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    In some areas, the possible tornado knocked down traffic signals.
    Tulsa Fire Department
  • The storm tore half the roof off a Whataburger on 41st Street west of I-44.
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    The storm tore half the roof off a Whataburger on 41st Street west of I-44.
    Tulsa Fire Department
  • Tulsa Fire Department had to rescue people from a TGI Friday's hit by the storms.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    Tulsa Fire Department had to rescue people from a TGI Friday's hit by the storms.
    Karen Gilbert
  • City crews shut down 41st Street to clear debris from the road.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    City crews shut down 41st Street to clear debris from the road.
    Karen Gilbert
  • National Weather Service radar showed small circulations along a squall line east of Tulsa.
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    National Weather Service radar showed small circulations along a squall line east of Tulsa.
    National Weather Service

A possible tornado struck midtown Tulsa overnight, injuring more than a dozen people and causing power outages and damage to businesses.

No deaths are reported following storms that struck shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A City of Tulsa spokeswoman said at least 13 people were taken to hospitals in undisclosed condition.

Tornado sirens did not alert many Tulsans to the storm. The City of Tulsa said the storm intensified and moved too quickly after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning, so by the time Tulsa crews could have activated the sirens, the storm was already into Broken Arrow.

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency was able to warn Broken Arrow in time for that city's sirens to be activated.

The storms caused extensive damage to businesses along 41st Street starting at Yale Avenue. Firefighters had to rescue people from a heavily damaged TGI Friday's restaurant just west of Hudson Avenue, while the roof of a neighboring AT&T store collapsed.

Half the roof was torn off a Whataburger restaurant on 41st Street west of I-44. A large billboard was knocked down onto a small shopping center next to it.

The storm also damaged power poles and more than 11,000 customers were without power at one point. More than 9,000 remained without electricity Sunday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shut down I-44 between 41st Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway for a few hours Sunday morning to allow PSO to take care of several damaged utility poles. OHP said poles were leaning over the highway, and power lines were dropping below the 41st Street bridge over I-44.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Jankowski said preliminary reports indicate a tornado, but it could be Monday before surveyors complete their investigation and there is no preliminary estimate of the storm's strength.

A team was on its way to the scene at 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

Jankowski said tornadoes are generally associated with spring months and said an August tornado is uncommon, but not "outrageously rare."