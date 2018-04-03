Pop-Up Daycares are Filling a Void During the Teacher Walkout

Civic groups and churches are stepping up to help parents during the teachers’ walkout. Impromptu daycares are popping up everywhere. One is at Forest Park Christian Church at 91st and South Mingo in Tulsa. Rachel Wertz is heading up the volunteer program to watch kids for free while parents work.

Rachel Wertz: We had 30 (kids) today. We played a lot of games. We played freeze tag, crab soccer, sharks and minnows, we played go fish.

Most of the kids are from the surrounding neighborhoods and not the church’s congregation. The church’s high school youth group is helping keep the younger kids entertained.