Poore Gets 'Life' for Fairmont Terrace Killings

A Tulsa man convicted in the fatal shootings of four women in 2013 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Cedric Poore was sentenced Friday to four life sentences for the killings of 23-year-old twins Rebeika Powell and Kayetie Melchor, 33-year-old Misty Nunley and 55-year-old Julie Jackson.

The sentencing comes a week after Poore was convicted of four counts of felony murder.

Poore's brother, James Poore, was previously convicted in the case and sentenced to life in prison.

The women were discovered in a bedroom of Powell's apartment. All had their hands tied behind their backs with blue or pink fabric and were shot in the head.