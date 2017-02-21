Plans For Riot Centennial Commission to be Announced

A news conference is set for Friday morning at the Greenwood Cultural Center to announce the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission.

State Senator Kevin Matthews said the commission has bipartisan representation from all levels of government and all sectors of the community. Other elected officials expected to participate in Friday’s announcement include U.S. Sen. James Lankford; Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum; Tulsa County Commissioner John Smaligo; Rep. Regina Goodwin; Rep. Monroe Nichols; Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper; and several community leaders. Former Senators Maxine Horner, Judy Eason McIntyre and Jabar Shumate will also serve on the commission.

The objective of the commission is to facilitate activities and events that will educate Oklahomans and Americans about the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot, its impact on the state and nation; to help remember its victims and survivors; and create an environment conducive to fostering sustainable entrepreneurship and heritage tourism within the Greenwood District and North Tulsa.