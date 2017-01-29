Pipeline Protests in Tulsa

About 200 people turnout for a peaceful protest in Tulsa against pipeline expansion in the United States. The gathering was held at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

The group was opposed to both the Dakota Access Pipeline and well as the Keystone XL Pipeline. Oklahoma tribal leaders have often shown solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North Dakota with cash support and supply contributions.

Both projects had been stopped by the Obama Administration. That work was undone by President Trump last week.