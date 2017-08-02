Pinnacle Award Winners Announced

YWCA in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women announces the winners of the 2018 Women of the Year – Pinnacle Awards.

The winners are:

Premadonna Braddick, Executive Director of Soaring Eagles Youth and Family Services and founder of Girls’ Teen Summit

Deborah Hunter, poet and champion for mental health

Kimberly Johnson, CEO of the Tulsa City-County Library

Virginia Lewis, champion for survivors of sexual abuse and advocate for legislative change

Faatimah McLemore, volunteer Executive Director for The Surayya Anne Foundation

Julie E. Miller-Cribbs, MSW, PhD, community leader for students and professionals working to address health disparities, adverse childhood experiences and healthcare accessibility

Carola Munoz de Cote, champion for equitable education in the Latina community

Priya Raju, mentor to young girls and Director of Kripalaya Dance Academy

Renee’ Sites, advocate for reducing barriers within the deaf community

Kim Teehee, Vice President of Government Relations for Cherokee Nation Businesses and Director of Government Relations for Cherokee Nation

“We are so excited for the opportunity to honor this incredibly diverse group of women and highlight their uniquely successful approaches to standing up for social justice, helping families and strengthening communities,” said Torii Ransome Freeman, Interim CEO of YWCA Tulsa.

The 10 honorees were selected from more than 60 online nominations for their outstanding accomplishments and/or projects of distinction within the past two years. Each honoree has labored tirelessly throughout her career and philanthropic endeavors to empower women and marginalized individuals in the Tulsa community.