Pinnacle Award Winners Announced

YWCA in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women announces the winners of the 2018 Women of the Year – Pinnacle Awards.
The winners are:
Premadonna Braddick, Executive Director of Soaring Eagles Youth and Family Services and founder of Girls’ Teen Summit
Deborah Hunter, poet and champion for mental health
Kimberly Johnson, CEO of the Tulsa City-County Library
Virginia Lewis, champion for survivors of sexual abuse and advocate for legislative change
Faatimah McLemore, volunteer Executive Director for The Surayya Anne Foundation
Julie E. Miller-Cribbs, MSW, PhD, community leader for students and professionals working to address health disparities, adverse childhood experiences and healthcare accessibility
Carola Munoz de Cote, champion for equitable education in the Latina community
Priya Raju, mentor to young girls and Director of Kripalaya Dance Academy
Renee’ Sites, advocate for reducing barriers within the deaf community
Kim Teehee, Vice President of Government Relations for Cherokee Nation Businesses and Director of Government Relations for Cherokee Nation
“We are so excited for the opportunity to honor this incredibly diverse group of women and highlight their uniquely successful approaches to standing up for social justice, helping families and strengthening communities,” said Torii Ransome Freeman, Interim CEO of YWCA Tulsa.
The 10 honorees were selected from more than 60 online nominations for their outstanding accomplishments and/or projects of distinction within the past two years. Each honoree has labored tirelessly throughout her career and philanthropic endeavors to empower women and marginalized individuals in the Tulsa community.