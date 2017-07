It is called the “Farm to Food Bank” program. Oklahoma farmers are planting vegetables as ground cover. They need the cover to prevent soil erosion. The vegetables are then harvested and given to Food Banks across the state for distribution.

Eileen Bradshaw with The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is trilled. She says their clients want fresh produce and this is a win for them as well as the farmers.

It is a diverse crop mix that includes watermelon, okra, cucumbers, squash and kale.