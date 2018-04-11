Performance Oklahoma: Staatskapelle Weimar

An Evening With Brahms

The Staatskapelle Weimar is one of the oldest, most illustrious orchestras in the world with its history closely associated with some of Weimar’s best known musicians, including Johann Hummel, Franz Liszt, and Richard Strauss In 1756, Duchess Anna Amalia made the orchestra the primary musical institution of the German city of Weimar and to this day, remains that city’s musical beacon to the world. On its first ever North American Tour, the orchestra came to Oklahoma, presented by the Armstrong International Cultural Foundation’s Performing Arts Series at Armstrong Auditorium on Thursday, March 15th, and offered a program devoted to works of Johannes Brahms, the Academic Overture, Op 81, the Violin Concerto in D Major, Op 77 with violinist Valeriy Sokolov and the composer’s Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op 68. Artistic Director Kirill Karabits conducts, writing on his website, “the orchestra was founded one year before Columbus discovered America, so it is about time for us to come!”

This program airs Saturday, April 14th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.