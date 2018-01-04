Performance Oklahoma presents Solunnga Liu: Music Arts Series Southeastern Oklahoma State University

This past October, pianist Solungga Liu appeared as the guest artist for the third concert of the Musical Arts Series at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She brought with her a special program she would play in November at the Coolidge Auditorium at the Library of Congress, the program’s music drawn almost entirely from the manuscript collections at the Library. At the heart of the recital were a series of works by Charles Tomlinson Griffes, an underappreciated American composer of vital music that bridged the worlds of Romanticism and Impressionism. The 150th year anniversary of the birth of composer Amy Beach was also recognized with the performance of two evocative piano works; the Ballade, Op 6 and "Dreaming." And, rounding out the program, one of the Library’s great treasures by César Franck: the Prélude, choral et fugue. A champion of early 20th century American piano music Ms. Liu is also known as an uncanny interpreter of new music and currently serves as an Associate Professor of Piano at the College of Musical Arts, Bowling Green State University.

This program airs Saturday evening, January 6th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 KWTU HD-1.