Performance Oklahoma - Pianist Laura Melton

Her playing praised by the New York Times as "expressive and with dexterous flair," pianist Laura Melton is Professor of Piano and Chair of Music Performance Studies at Bowling Green State University and has performed throughout the US, in Asia, Europe and South America. Invited to appear on Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Musical Arts Series by University pianist and former student Kate Stubbs, (who presented a breathtaking performance of Die Winterreise with guest tenor Jonathan Yarrington in September,) Laura Melton offered a recital on Thursday, November 10th at the University’s Fine Arts Recital Hall and featured the Toccata in f-sharp minor, BWV 910 by Johann Sebastian Bach, the Sonata No. 24 in F-Sharp Major, Op 78 by Ludwig van Beethoven, the Sonatine of Maurice Ravel, the Klavierstücke , Op 76 of Johannes Brahms and the Étude No. 1 "Frozen Heat" (1998) by Dai Fujikura. Dr. Melton speaks about appearing on the series and the recital program in this third concert broadcast from Southeastern Oklahoman State's Musical Arts Series this season.

This program airs Saturday, January 21st, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.